Free ice cream to celebrate the start of summer? Milk Bar just gets us

What to Know Milk Bar's flagship stores are giving away complimentary mini pints of Cereal Milk ice cream on Wednesday, June 21

7150 Melrose Avenue

While supplies last; one per person

Waking up at dawn to greet the rising sun, taking a long walk with an upbeat friend, writing a list of glad-hearted goals, and/or eating a free mini pint of Milk Bar's scrumptious Cereal Milk ice cream?

There are so free ways to greet the first day of summer in 2023, including, oh yes, the chance to devour a delicious and frosty favorite without paying a cent.

So after your sunrise stroll has wrapped, and you've pondered the meaning of the new season in a deep and meaningful way, you may want to pop by Milk Jar's flagship Melrose Avenue store for a complimentary mini pint of Cereal Milk ice cream.

This is the flavor that's most associated with the bakery, and, yes, it does possess the panache of the sweet slurpable finale of any breakfast-y bowl of flakes, o's, puffs, or nuggets.

The Wednesday, June 21 giveaway is definitely a "while supplies last" sort of deal and there is a limit of one per guest.

As for needing a spoon? Just peek under the lid to find the utensil you seek.

Eager to purchase some of the warm-weather goodies on the Milk Bar shelves? That popular Milk Bar Pie is still available, as is the Blueberry Muffin Cake.

Happy first day of summer to everyone who indulges in ice cream, that summer-celebratory sweet, and everyone who loves something free and fun (so, yep, all of us).