free

Free ice cream to celebrate the start of summer? Milk Bar just gets us

Stop by the company's local flagship on June 21 for a mini pint of creamy and cool deliciousness.

By Alysia Gray Painter

Milk Bar

What to Know

  • Milk Bar's flagship stores are giving away complimentary mini pints of Cereal Milk ice cream on Wednesday, June 21
  • 7150 Melrose Avenue
  • While supplies last; one per person

Waking up at dawn to greet the rising sun, taking a long walk with an upbeat friend, writing a list of glad-hearted goals, and/or eating a free mini pint of Milk Bar's scrumptious Cereal Milk ice cream?

There are so free ways to greet the first day of summer in 2023, including, oh yes, the chance to devour a delicious and frosty favorite without paying a cent.

So after your sunrise stroll has wrapped, and you've pondered the meaning of the new season in a deep and meaningful way, you may want to pop by Milk Jar's flagship Melrose Avenue store for a complimentary mini pint of Cereal Milk ice cream.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

This is the flavor that's most associated with the bakery, and, yes, it does possess the panache of the sweet slurpable finale of any breakfast-y bowl of flakes, o's, puffs, or nuggets.

dessert Jan 27

Universal CityWalk's ‘Toothsome' New Spot Boasts Steampunk Flair

Dining Jun 7

Musso & Frank's famous Flannel Cakes make their delectable dinner debut

The Wednesday, June 21 giveaway is definitely a "while supplies last" sort of deal and there is a limit of one per guest.

As for needing a spoon? Just peek under the lid to find the utensil you seek.

Eager to purchase some of the warm-weather goodies on the Milk Bar shelves? That popular Milk Bar Pie is still available, as is the Blueberry Muffin Cake.

Happy first day of summer to everyone who indulges in ice cream, that summer-celebratory sweet, and everyone who loves something free and fun (so, yep, all of us).

This article tagged under:

freedessert
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us