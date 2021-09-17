Free In-Person Festivals Are Back at the Bowers Museum

What to Know Sunday, Sept. 19 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

2002 N. Main Street in Santa Ana

The outdoor fest will feature traditional Chinese music performances, kung-fu demonstrations, and opportunities to try mooncakes

Honoring the Autumn Moon can be done in many wonderful ways, from the baking of mooncakes to a serene garden stroll to taking a seat to bask in traditional music, the meaningful melodies that remind modern listeners of the ceremony's centuries-old history.

Whether you're finding a space like The Huntington's Chinese Garden to enjoy this special September celebration or you're dining upon delicious Chinese pastries at home or with friends, you may also be simultaneously longing to savor some of the staples, sights, and sounds of the occasion.

So this is quite sweet: The Bowers Museum in Santa Ana will spotlight the cultural aspects of the holiday on the afternoon of Sunday, Sept. 19, and all for free.

And making this Autumn Moon Festival even more poignant?

The gathering is the official relaunch of the venerable art institution's in-person festivals. The museum has streamed several of its recent fests virtually due to the pandemic, but the September event is its first in-person happening in well over a year.

The gratis event will include four festive hours of dance, song, and, yes, the tasting of mooncakes.

The Shaolin Temple Cultural Center USA's kung-fu demonstration opens the happening right at noon, while Sichuan Opera Face Changing by Vicky Cheng is the afternoon's grand conclusion.

Vietnamese dancing, Chinese fusion music, and more marvelous performances are in store.

This is a fully outdoor event, in the museum's Key Courtyard, providing an airy element to the august occasion.

Would you like to revisit the Autumn Moon Festival a little later on? Or see it for the first time? The Bowers Museum will make it available on Facebook and Youtube.

Look for it a week later, and enjoy the beauty, joy, and community that this hallowed holiday will again bring to the Bowers.