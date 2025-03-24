Free jazz is returning to Union Station in honor of Jazz Appreciation Month

What to Know KJazz Tracks

Ticket Concourse at Union Station

April 5, 2025

7:30 to 10:30 p.m.

Free

RSVP via Eventbrite ("recommended but not required")

April is Jazz Appreciation Month

We love an excellent, vibe-raising, oh-so-uplifting cultural team-up, a partnership that promises an evening that is ebullient, memorable, and additive to one's life.

And Metro Arts and KJazz 88.1 FM are prized partners among those fans who love a night of excellent live jazz, in a spectacular setting, with no payment or ticket required.

This perfect partnering is happening again April 5 when "KJazz Tracks at Union Station" soundfully shimmers in the landmark's lovely and lofty Ticket Concourse.

This is perhaps the most cinematic part of the highly cinematic train station, making it the ideal place for all sorts of stellar flows, sax-tastic notes, and songs that take audience members on joyful journeys.

The Kiefer Trio is the evening's headliner, with Salami Rose Joe Louis and the David Binney Action Trio performing as well. The hosts of the night are José Rizo and Rhonda Hamilton of KJazz.

And speaking of memorable journeys: If you arrive by Metro and you brandish your beloved TAP Card, and you're there on the earlier side, you'll score "Los Angeles Through the Eyes of Artists," a Metro Arts publication, and a swag bag, too. (Yay for swag bags, especially those with inspired by Union Station.)

Details on getting there in time to score these goodies may be found here.

There are other details to consider: While a reservation is not a must, do let the organizers know you'll be there April 5. Here's where to start.