Free Kid Activities Alight at ‘The Funtington'

What to Know Aug. 24-28; all ages

Online at The Huntington's site

Free

Where does your family first dash for upon entering a garden that's full of flowery beauty, spectacular sculptures, and all sorts of butterflies and birds?

There may need to be some intense discussion beforehand, and bit of plotting, as a team, while you're still in the parking lot.

But when it comes to The Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens?

Your plotting and planning needs a little extra room, thanks to how roomy the San Marino destination is, and all of those distinct areas, from The Japanese Garden to The Rose Garden.

The Huntington just grew a little bigger, at least in the online space, for families seeking nature-based pursuits for their tots. For The Funtington, a kid-cute spin on a few lovely and quintessential Huntington features and themes, is blooming for five weekdays.

Make those "free" weekdays, for the online activities and videos are totally free to see.

The Funtington is helping at-home families grow their knowledge about flora and fauna from Aug. 24-28, through five lively themes that range from food to art to leafy things.

The first day of the sunshiny series, which incorporates music, stories, and more? It's Metamorphosis Monday, while tea parties and goodies are the focus on Tasty Tuesday.

Wednesday has an art focus, Thursday is the day to "explore the natural beauty around us," and the final weekday has an intriguing theme: Future Friday.

Have a youngster that likes to look down the road? You do, too? It rounds out the week on Aug. 28.

Again, these are all at-home adventures, though the airy and rambling place o' magnificent plants is open to the public, with safety protocols in place (and the indoor galleries are temporarily closed).