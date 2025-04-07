Free: LA County's ‘official science festival' has creative activities galore

What to Know City of STEM + Los Angeles Maker Faire

Saturday, April 12

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Free

Exposition Park, South Lawn

900 Exposition Boulevard in Los Angeles

April is a month with moxie, without argument.

It's a time for reawakening, for outdoor exploration, and to savor the blossoming of all things, including future-building, life-enhancing ideas.

City of STEM, the month-long celebration of science, thinking, dreaming, and doing, embraces the April-ness of it all with a host of effervescent events during the fourth month.

Including what may be the biggest STEM-inspired celebration in Los Angeles: "City of STEM + Los Angeles Maker Faire," a festival with a caboodle of workshops, activities, and opportunities to try neato, way-cool experiments.

The happening is so large it needs a sizable space for spreading out. Exposition Park's South Lawn will do the honors, so head to the USC-close location April 12.

Yep, Metro stops near there, if that's easiest.

Once you're at Exposition Park for the free event — a ticket is not required, either — you can visit over 200 exhibitors and delve into concepts highlighting engineering, math, and more.

Columbia Memoria Space Center and Los Angeles Public Library are co-presenting this popular pay-nothing party of the mind.

Well, the mind and the heart: Completing a fascinating experiment, or finding out how things add up or go together, can provide a thrill that is both intellectual and emotional, as any STEM maven knows.

Put on your science hat and roll for Exposition Park on a sure-to-be-sweet spring day — or so the weather report suggests — and find out why April really can be a month that sprouts with STEMs, or rather all of the STEM-related activities that help to widen our learning horizons.