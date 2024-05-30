Free flicks at One Colorado in Pasadena make for a cinematic summer tradition

What to Know Movies Under the Stars at One Colorado in Pasadena

Starts June 1; select summer Saturdays through July 27

Free; be sure to RSVP before making your way to the Old Town Pasadena destination

While many outdoor movie events kick off in April and May around Southern California, a few of the movie-loving majors launch a little later in the season, all to keep the anticipation high.

Movies Under the Stars, a pay-nothing tradition at One Colorado in Pasadena, has long been a summer staple in the Crown City. While the series doesn't pop up every weekend, it will bring popular movies to the destination's picturesque courtyard over five film-tastic summer Saturdays.

You won't have to wait too long for the series to begin its seasonal shimmer: "Crazy Rich Asians" will screen on Saturday, June 1.

And while these events have long required no admission, you will need to RSVP; you can do so on this site.

"Mamma Mia!" is up on June 15, June's final Saturday is all about "Barbie," "Pitch Perfect" adds a songful note to July 13, and "Legally Blonde" bends and snaps on July 27.

While this cinematic summer treat is definitely a popular affair, One Colorado has more happenings during the warm-weather months. First Fridays is all about live music while the Blooming Artisan Market brings handmade finds to the entertainment-and-more district in August.

For the full schedule, visit the One Colorado site now.