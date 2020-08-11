Free or Cheap Things Angelenos Can Do From Home

By Alysia Gray Painter

We're staying close to home, due to the coronavirus, but we're also simultaneously longing for larks, diversions, and cheerful things to fill our minutes and hours.

Good news: We can connect with the attractions, museums, and places we've enjoyed in the past, and will again, right now, online, from our kitchen table.

Here are a few savor-while-staying-home happenings, videos, and to-dos going on now around Southern California and the Golden State...

23 photos
1/23
Nisei Week
The middle of August? It's all about the joys of Nisei Week around Little Tokyo. A virtual celebration is planned for Aug. 15 and 16, with Ondo dancing, culinary demonstrations, and Taiko drumming performances. Join the beloved and long-running festivity, for free, from home.
2/23
Dance DTLA, that joyous Music Center tradition, is all about free lessons, get-moving music, community togetherness, and a line-up of terrific teachers, too. Missing this summertime must? You can join in from home every Friday night through Sept. 4, at 7 o'clock. Argentine Tango and Samba are just two of the themes still ahead. (PeopleImages/Dance DTLA)
3/23
JELER
The Museum of Neon Art in Glendale remains temporarily closed, but there are a few free walks you can download, if you'd like to check out neon signs in East Hollywood, Glendale, or Koreatown on your own. There's a free Family Guide, too, if your youngsters would like to go on a neon adventure where you live.
4/23
Mullin Automotive Museum
The Mullin Automotive Museum in Oxnard will go "Under the Hood" and give car fans a chance to explore the inner workings of some of the world's most spectacular cars. The Youtube series vrooms each Friday at noon through Aug. 21, 2020.
5/23
OC Fair
The OC Fair has gone virtual in 2020, with a do-it-from-anywhere fun run, behind-the-scenes videos, Pig Cam, and at-home contests, too.
6/23
The Getty
Coloring pages from The Getty? Download them for free at the museum's "Color Our Collection" site and spend a happy hour filling in fanciful forms taken straight from medieval manuscripts.
7/23
Winchester Mystery House
Taking an online tour of the Winchester Mystery House? You can. Other attractions are also offering behind-the-scenes peeks, so check in with your favorite place now, online, to see what's new.
8/23
Sean Teegarden/Knott's Berry Farm
Love eating at Knott's Berry Farm? You can recreate the famous mashed potatoes from Mrs. Knott's Chicken Dinner Restaurant in your own kitchen. The Buena Park eatery recently shared the recipe and step-by-step video online. Needed? Yukon gold potatoes and a few other ingredients; see everything here.
9/23
Mitch Diamond
Enjoy virtual talks, on a host of topics, from a favorite museum. The Bowers Museum in Santa Ana reopened to the public on June 19, but it continues to offer at-home events for fans. Coming up in July? 'Making Magic at the Disney Parks,' a happening celebrating the upcoming book (and Disney archives exhibit). It's $10 for nonmembers.
10/23
LA Zoo and Botanical Gardens
Do the spring babies of the LA Zoo make you melt? Several sweet youngsters are now appearing in coloring book form, thanks to the new Spring Babies Mini Coloring Book by Brian Kesinger, based on the photography of Jamie Pham.
11/23
Petersen Automotive Museum
Submit a video of your car for the Petersen Automotive Museum's global (and virtual) "Cars & Coffee" meet-up.
12/23
The Cayton's Children's Museum in Santa Monica is holding a virtual recess twice each day, giving tots who love art both guidance and inspiration.
13/23
Jay Tayag/AotP/Charles O'Rear
School's out in several spots, but the online learning and activities continue. Find kid-ready happenings with a nature focus, each weekday, at both the Aquarium of the Pacific and OC Parks.
14/23
Have a tot who loves the ocean? The Aquarium of the Pacific has a new Online Academy for families learning at home.
15/23
Getty Images
From easy crafts to storytimes to other keep-busy fun, this round-up has plenty of ideas for younger people to stay engaged.
16/23
Monterey Bay Aquarium
Watching critters cavort live? Many California animal parks and aquariums have cameras tuned into their furry residents. Monterey Bay Aquarium is currently featuring rescued otters on its Sea Otter Cam.
17/23
Mt. Wilson Observatory
Can you see Mt. Wilson Observatory from where you live? You can request for Sunstar, a prism-producing art installation, to be pointed directly at your home.
18/23
Karen Ilagan
Procuring pro tips on what film to watch next? AFI and The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences are offering free lists, picks, and ideas.
19/23
ImagePixel
Dreaming of Disneyland days? The Mattercam at the Howard Johnson Hotel & Water Playground is keeping an eye on The Happiest Place on Earth.
20/23
Leren Lu
Several art institutions, including the Norton Simon Museum in Pasadena, have an array of projects for kids to do at home.
21/23
California Science Center
California Science Center has "Stuck at Home Science" fun for your aspiring physicists.
22/23
Two Bit Circus
Love Two Bit Circus, the Arts District arcade? The team behind it is now offering parents and kids cool streams of at-home activities via Twitch.
23/23
Wildlife Learning Center
The Wildlife Learning Center has furry-fun livestreams, giving animal lovers a chance to get to know residents of the Sylmar animal center better. Recent focuses have included the center's sloths and servals.

This article tagged under:

Stay at Home

More Photo Galleries

Free Or Cheap Things Angelenos Can Do From Home
Free Or Cheap Things Angelenos Can Do From Home
OC Fair's Virtual Contest Winners Possess Pizzazz
OC Fair's Virtual Contest Winners Possess Pizzazz
The Beirut Explosion in Pictures
The Beirut Explosion in Pictures
Pictures: Apple Fire in Southern California Explodes to 20,000 Acres
Pictures: Apple Fire in Southern California Explodes to 20,000 Acres
Coronavirus Pandemic Local California US & World NBCLX Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community Life Connected
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us