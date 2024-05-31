Pasadena

A free Pasadena POPS concert lands at a lovely landmark, along with puppets and food trucks

Enjoy "The Best of Broadway" with a fabulous backdrop: Pasadena City Hall.

By Alysia Gray Painter

Pasadena POPS

What to Know

  • "Music Under the Stars" at Pasadena City Hall, presented by Bank of America
  • The free Pasadena Symphony and POPS concert will take place on Saturday evening, June 1; 6 p.m. gates, 8 p.m. concert
  • Food trucks and appearances by the Bob Baker Marionettes will festoon the celebratory evening

Pasadena City Hall is always an eye-catcher, whether you're viewing the Crown City landmark from the vantage point of the foothills or standing beneath its beautiful dome.

The cinematic spot has starred in several television shows and movies — "Parks & Rec" and "A Walk in the Clouds" have both featured the handsome structure — and it regularly plays an important role in the city's many cultural events.

Such an uplifting event is ready to tune the instruments and sing on Saturday, June 1: It's "Music Under the Stars" with Pasadena Symphony and POPS, the orchestra that is synonymous with outdoor summer spectaculars in the San Gabriel Valley.

True, you can often find the Pasadena POPS at the Los Angeles County Arboretum and Botanic Gardens when the weather grows warmer, but on the first evening of June the acclaimed orchestra will call upon this civic jewel.

The stirring theme? Prepare to revel in The Great American Songbook and a whole lot of beloved Broadway classics. Larry Blank will serve as the conductor while the soloists include David Burnham, Jason Graae, Valerie Perri, and Lisa Vroman.

The Donald Brinegar singers and the JPL Chorus will also perform.

The evening boasts a playful spirit, too; look for appearances by the beloved Bob Baker Marionettes. Food trucks, too, will be close by, and the dozens of restaurants around Old Pasadena and beyond.

While entry is free, a chair rental is $5.

This article tagged under:

PasadenaMusic & Musicians
