Redondo Beach

This free Redondo Beach fest is all about bright skies and kites in flight

The weather should sunny-up by the time this pay-nothing beach party readies for lift-off.

By Alysia Gray Painter

What to Know

  • 51st Annual Festival of the Kite
  • Redondo Beach Pier
  • 100 Fisherman's Wharf in Redondo Beach
  • Sunday, March 9 from noon to 5 p.m.
  • Free
  • Show with your own kite, if you like, or purchase one at the festival

Kite-soaring and soppy, soggy weather? This is a pairing with challenges, which is why those who love to send a colorful, string-bound flyer high into the sky wait for sunnier days.

Good news on the "wait for sunnier days" front, kite lovers: One of Southern California's oldest kite-centered celebrations is landing between two rain events.

The forecast for Sunday, March 9 for Redondo Beach, the home of the decades-old Festival of the Kite, is dry and sunny (so far).

So break out your favorite square of nylon, your rainbow-hued fish, or your oversized butterfly for an uplifting day near Redondo Beach Pier.

You aren't required to be be-kited to attend; no kite is all right. Plenty of kite lovers simply show up to savor some time on the sand and spectacular sky show.

But it isn't all about what's happening overhead at the festival, which celebrates 51 years in 2025: Live music, dance performances, eating contests, and a host of quirky and adorable happenings festoon the schedule.

We're blowing into kite season, and other kite-taculars will spool out the string, and spring feels, up the California coast in the coming weeks.

But at 51 years along, this Redondo Beach whimsy truly is a titan, or perhaps we mean "kite-an," among its up-in-the-air associates, and still one of the sweetest free things to do as winter melts into spring.

The Redondo Beach Festival of the Kite is presented by the Redondo Pier Association and MemorialCare Miller Children's and Women's Hospital Long Beach.

Again, do check the weather forecast, but March 9 should be light on the clouds and fabulously flush with kites.

