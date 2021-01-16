Free S.T.E.A.M. Fun Heads to Our Homes With ‘Imaginology'

What to Know April 19-25, 2021

The deadline for student competitions is March 15

A "scavenger hunt, educational games, videos and more" are on the schedule

Dabbling, making, creating, tinkering, thinking up something cool?

Many of the dreamers among us are forever eager to contribute to a brighter future. They want to fashion fresh and fabulous inventions, the sort of whiz-bang devices that advance science, grow ideas, and make the world a better place.

But the dreaming often starts in childhood, when all of our tomorrows seem endless and the days can be filled with all sorts of nifty contraptions and amazing gadgets, the sorts of marvelous machines that can help improve our lives.

Encouraging these visions in Southern California's kids is Imaginology, the annual S.T.E.A.M.-themed celebration at the OC Fair & Event Center.

Seminars, building workshops, competitions, and other awesome activities have made for a marvel-packed party, one that has encouraged our younger makers see how far their dreams can go.

Those dreams, happily, will continue to grow at the festival in 2021, which is popping up as a virtual happening in the spring.

April 19 through 25 are the dates, and the roster will include a "...scavenger hunt, educational games, videos and more."

It's all free, too, to join and enjoy.

Do you have a tot who'd like to send something way-cool into one of the Imaginology competitions? Digital art, perhaps, or poetry, or a 3D creation? The deadline is March 15, and more information on submitting a photo of something fantastic may be found here.

E-ribbons will be awarded to all, while pros will judge entries in the categories of Blue (Excellent), Red (Wonderful) and White (Great).

"Although we will miss having students, teachers and parents here at the fairgrounds for a whole lot of hands-on learning, we know this year we have to find other creative ways to connect everyone with S.T.E.A.M.," said OC Fair & Event Center CEO Michele Richards.

"Imaginology remains a favorite community give-back for us and we are looking forward to introducing new ways to educate and entertain students this spring."