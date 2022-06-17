Free Things to Do on Father's Day Weekend

The Pasadena Chalk Festival takes place at The Paseo on June 18 and 19

The Rodeo Drive Concours d'Elegance is set for Beverly Hills on June 19 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Dads receive free admission to "Everest: Ascent to Glory" at the Bowers Museum in Santa Ana, as well as several other shows

Your dear, dear dad?

There are plenty of gifts you'd love to give him, from a favorite album (if he is a vinyl aficionado) to a new baseball glove (if you two adore playing catch) to a museum membership (perhaps he is a contemporary art maven) or a gift certificate to his go-to restaurant (always a winner).

But even though he'll get something nice and wrapped and ready to open on Sunday, June 19 — that's Father's Day in 2022 — you still want to spend time with him doing something you can discuss at the moment and reminisce about down the road.

And if that something is free?

We're just brainstorming here: Maybe you can buy him two albums, or a ball to go with that glove, or spoil him further in another way, with brunch or lunch.

For some major Father's Day freebies are making a welcome return in 2022, giving families lots of ways to spend spring's final Sunday.

In the Crown City, at The Paseo? Over 500 talented madonnari — think chalk artists — will create whimsical paintings, on the ground, at the Pasadena Chalk Festival.

Some 200 murals will start forming on June 18, with a goal of full completion by the afternoon of June 19.

It's all free, no admission or reservations required, there shall be music, and kid-cute art-making opportunities, too.

Another fatherly favorite is making its comeback across town, in Beverly Hills, on June 19.

It's the Rodeo Drive Concours d'Elegance, on, you guessed it, Rodeo Drive, and it features a fleet of fabulous and rare cars, all parked, which means you and your dad and anyone you're with can lean in closer for a good, long, ultra-deep look.

As for a truly terrific tradition that's now a central part of the Bowers Museum's annual calendar?

Dads are invited to enjoy free entry to the historical Santa Ana hub o' culture, which is currently featuring "Everest: Ascent to Glory."

Important to know? Your pop's free admission must be secured onsite at the museum.

There are other permanent exhibitions to enjoy around the galleries, but keep in mind that one show, "All That Glitters: The Crown Jewels of the Walt Disney Archives" is a separate ticket.

But wait: Your Dad can enjoy that at a discount, too, for a $10 upgrade.

Just keep in mind that the free onsite admission is open to fathers and grandfathers, while family members will need to pay for museum entry.

And if your Dad is a longtime Disney devotee, and you'll be close to Griffith Park, Walt's Barn, which was the actual structure that formerly sat in the backyard of Walt Disney, will be open for a few hours on June 19.

Walt's beloved "Carolwood Pacific Railroad" is the theme of this rustic gem, which attracts both Disneyland buffs and model train enthusiasts.

Check out the times you need to know, parking details, and more at the Walt's Barn site.