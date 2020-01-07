Free Tickets Are in Fashion at the Wintertime Dapper Day

What to Know Saturday, Jan. 18

7:30-11 p.m.

Free; Swinging Soirée Plus ticket is $25

Many merrymakers are especially fond of the festive season for one particular reason: They can dress up for a variety of parties, family get-togethers, and work dinners.

Of course, you can fashion-up on any day of the year, whether you're headed to the office or the pharmacy or the coffeehouse down the street. But to be fashion-forward among other dress-big devotees is a special pleasure, one that dovetails quite easily with Dapper Day.

The get-fancy, have-fun shindig has become well-known for sashaying through The Happiest Place on Earth twice a year, but there are other stops on the gussied-out gathering's schedule.

And one of the artiest? It has to be the Los Angeles County Museum of Art evening, a "Swinging Soirée" that's all about showing off your panache and soaking in the paintings.

Hanging out outside of the museum, where plenty of people will congregate? That's totally free.

If you'd like to go inside, you can secure the Swinging Soirée Plus ticket, for $25. "Fiji: Art & Life in the Pacific" is now on view, and a host of excellent exhibits, too. You'll also enjoy access to LACMA earlier in the day with that ticket, as well as to a special lounge.

And hurrah: A gratis glass of bubbly shall be yours, if you go with this ticket option.

Either way you go, free or Plus, you'll want to book your ticket soon for the event, which happens on Saturday, Jan. 18.

Do show with money, if you'd like a cocktail at one of cash bars, and do show ready to dance, for DJ Professor Watson will be in the house at The Broad Contemporary Art Museum, near the western end of the LACMA campus.

What to wear, though? Disneyland Dapper Days are sometimes toasty, and often sunny, but you'll want to think January, by night, along the Miracle Mile.

Is this when your tweed suit comes out? Or a heavier brocade gown?

Think fancy, think fun, and think lovely, when it comes to your outfit. Whatever you choose, do pick a look that lives up to the liveliness of LACMA and all of its exquisite treasures, sights, and sounds.