What to Know Free, but a ticket is required

Oct. 2-3

Tickets will be released at 10 a.m. on Sept. 12

Heritage Square Museum? Let's be (sur)real: It can seem a tad haunted, or at least incredibly atmospheric, on any day of the year.

The exquisite Victorian mansions give the property a fun, slightly frightful flavor, as does the fact that the 110-close historic attraction has hosted a number of eerie events, including gatherings devoted to spooky films and traditional mourning rituals, over the years.

Now something different is ready to haunt the grouping of vintage buildings, for three October nights. But here's something oh-so-2020 about this fresh fright experience: You'll stay inside your car while you eek out and enjoy the weird and wonderful sights beyond your windshield.

For Freeform, the cable channel known for its monstrously muscular October movie line-up, is going "on the road... literally!" for a three-day fan event.

It's called Halloween Road, it's being billed as "an outdoor immersive experience," beautiful Heritage Square is the setting, tickets are free but required, and its all to cast a chilling/thrilling spotlight on Freeform's "31 Nights of Halloween."

So, you bet, this is all happening near the start of October: Oct. 2-4 are the dates materializing in the crystal ball before us.

As for some of the iconic flicks you'll drive by and through, or rather IRL experiences inspired by those flicks? "Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas" will deliver Jack-style joy to the adventure, and witch energy will be strong thanks to the "Hocus Pocus" references.

And prepare yourselves, sisters, for "other spooktacular surprises filled with games, performances, and prizes!"

But cackle not, for too long, for you'll need to land your broom on the ticket page at 10 a.m. on Sept. 12 to secure your entry.

Want to be on the email list? Wave your wand over this page, and enter the necessary information, faster than a broom flies.