Freeform's ‘Halloween Road' to Haunt Heritage Square

What to Know Oct. 1-5, 2021 at Heritage Square Museum in Los Angeles

Tickets go on sale Wednesday, Sept. 1 at 10 a.m. PDT

$37 and up

Getting to actually visit the small towns, atmospheric cemeteries, and spooky mansions that you know from your favorite Halloween movies?

That is a chance that remains temptingly just beyond the reach of our claws, paws, and bony-fingered hands, sad to say.

For no matter how many wands we wave, spells we cast, or wishes we make by the light of the moon, we simply can't seem to materialize inside the whimsical worlds of "Hocus Pocus" or "The Addams Family."

But there is a chilling channel helmed by fright fans, the sort of magic makers who are eager to deliver those out-of-reach experiences.

And so the team behind Freeform, which is known for its "31 Nights of Halloween" event each October, shall, as they've now famously done in years gone by.

Look to Heritage Square Museum, from Oct. 1 through 5, 2021, and you'll find several playful yet frightful paeans to the movies and events set to roll out throughout the month on the channel.

The eerie experience? Welcome to "Halloween Road," an outdoor happening that will bewitch and ensorcell visitors, in the real world, over five not-so-fearsome days.

That means that if you're in Los Angeles as October begins, and you have a ticket, you can call upon scenes celebrating the sisterly sass of "Hocus Pocus," Dr. Finkelstein's lab from "Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas," and the ooky, spooky domestic bliss of "The Addams Family."

Trick-or-treating, a "Hocus Pocus"-inspired drag show, costumed characters, and other thrills will bubble up in this cool cauldron of pop culture-a-tude.

"We're thrilled to bring back our beloved 'Halloween Road' to the fans," said Joe Ortiz, senior vice president, Content Marketing for Freeform.

"Freeform continues to create innovative events that truly deliver one-of-a-kind fan experiences. This year, attendees will be treated to an unbelievable night where they can interact with some of the most celebrated Halloween entertainment properties in the world."

Tickets to this annual IRL Freeform fright fantasia?

They tend to disappear faster than a snowflake alighting upon Jack Skellington's bony hand.

Admission starts at $37. Eager to be transported, through the TV, into some of these spooky spheres? Wave your wand and secure yours beginning at 10 a.m. PDT on Wednesday, Sept. 1.