French Dip fans, Philippe the Original just unveiled a new holiday ornament

What to Know Philippe the Original, the famous French Dip landmark, has released a few special ornaments in recent years

Fans can hang French Dip or hot mustard ornaments on their trees

Now a new ornament, fresh for 2023, honors the DTLA eatery's iconic logo

We gleefully adorn our Christmas trees with a whole glorious gamut of gewgaws, including those ornaments that represent the places we dearly love.

And for a lot of people, Philippe the Original, that luscious land o' French Dips, hot mustard, and bright pink pickled eggs, is just the sort of destination we'd like gracing our tree.

As luck would have it, we can add Philippe-themed fripperies to our holiday displays: The DTLA restaurant introduced a French Dip ornament a few years back, followed by a delightful decoration themed to its oh-so-fiery hot mustard.

An ornament celebrating the beloved sign, a neon wonder, also is on the line-up, as a jar of pickled eggs.

But there's a fresh face on the Philippe holiday line-up, and it pays charming homage to a logo seen at the restaurant, and on much of its playful packaging, over the last century, give or take.

While the logo's origin remains a bit of a mystery, the Philippe team feels it represents the eatery's founder Philippe Mathieu.

While Mr. Mathieu founded Philippe the Original in 1908, the little logo man first appeared on a matchbook in the late 1920s or early '30s, it is believed.

Over the decades, the charismatic character, who is depicted as enthusiastically pointing in the direction of delicious French Dips, has appeared in various ways at the iconic Alameda Street restaurant.

Now the newest incarnation of this lively logo is a Christmas ornament. Seen wearing blue and sporting a Santa hat, the pointing figure stands atop the words "Philippe the Original."

Perhaps if you already have a French Dip ornament, you can place it near where "Philippe" is pointing to complete the savory and celebratory scene.

The just-debuted ornament is $10.95 and is available, along with the other festive Philippe decorations, on the restaurant's site.