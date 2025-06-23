Fresh details have surfaced about the Academy Museum's big ‘Jaws' exhibit

What to Know Jaws: The Exhibition

The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

Sept. 14 through July 26, 2026 (closed Tuesdays and select holidays)

The exhibit is included with museum admission

$25 adult; kids 17 and under admitted free; other ticketing tiers are available

The exhibit will open with a screening of "Jaws" Sept. 14

New "Jaws"-themed merchandise will be for sale in the museum store beginning in mid-September

Incredible ocean photography, the score that had everyone dun-dun-dun-dun-ing in the summer of '75, salty monologues, and an iconic dolly-zoom shot that continues to prickle arm hairs everywhere after 50 years: The reign of "Jaws" as the ultimate film with teeth is in no way fin-ished.

The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures will soon pay toothy tribute to the blockbuster, a movie that is still so influential that even modern film productions feel as if they, yes, need to acquire the proverbial bigger boat.

The Miracle Mile movie-focused institution announced the exhibition, "... the museum's first large-scale exhibition dedicated to a single film," in March 2025.

Set to submerge visitors in the world of director Steven Spielberg's celebrated and splashy story, Jaws: The Exhibit will cruise along the surface at the museum, dorsal fin in full and fearsome view, from Sept. 14 through July 26, 2026.

In honor of the film's 50th anniversary — the cinematic sensation opened June 20, 1975 — the Academy Museum shared more "Jaws"-y gems, including the not-so-fishy fact that around 200 items will be on display across six distinct sections.

Those aquatically inspired artifacts hail from a few places, including the personal collection of Mr. Spielberg. Some pieces will be on display for the very first time, too, making the exhibit a treat for true film fans, an experience that is gnash, er, not to be missed.

The exhibit's six sections will include "The Unseen Danger," "Amity Island Welcomes You," "Sunday at the Beach," "The Shark's Rampage," "Adventure Ahead," and "Into the Deep," with the last chapter exploring "the enduring impact of the film."

"It has been absolutely rewarding to engage with so many outstanding collaborators to tell the story of 'Jaws' through an exhibition, which is as thoughtful and revelatory as it is immersive and thrilling," shared Senior Exhibitions Curator Jenny He, who has curated the exhibition with Assistant Curator Emily Rauber Rodriguez and Curatorial Assistant Alexandra James Salichs.

"All of us at the Academy Museum are deeply grateful for the invaluable support and insight we have received, working with Steven Spielberg's personal archive at Amblin, the collection at Universal Pictures, numerous private collectors, and many of the 'Jaws' filmmakers."

Like the famous shot of the Brodys on the beach as a stark, or rather shark, realization dawns, we're ready to dolly-zoom in on this exhibit.

Call it a dazzling dive into the damp and dread-inducing realm of the best-known ocean dweller of the 1970s and the well-realized characters at uneasy home on Amity Island.

Pictured: Roy Scheider as Martin Brody and Lorraine Gary as Ellen Brody in a scene from "JAWS" (1975). Courtesy of Universal Studios Licensing LLC

