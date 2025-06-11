Fresh and feathery details for the ‘Jackie and Shadow Fan Party' have landed

What to Know Outdoor Adventure Days

The heart of Big Bear Village (Pine Knot and Village Drive)

June 21 and 22, 2025

The Jackie and Shadow Fan Party will take place from 2 to 3 p.m. June 21

Free

Registration is required for all activities and will be "first come, first served"; registration opens at 8 a.m. on both Saturday and Sunday

While the eagle fan party is in the heart of the village, do keep in mind that activities will happen around the valley

If you've followed the incredible, up-in-the-air adventures of Jackie and Shadow, the obsessed-over bald eagles of Big Bear Lake, then you know that the birds are always bringing something new and tasty to the nest when chicks are present.

You might think of the announcements for Outdoor Adventure Days, the annual summertime celebration in Big Bear, in the same way: New and tasty tidbits regarding the weekend-big festivity are still arriving.

There's no need to peck at the details for this popular event, like Sunny and Gizmo, the 2025 eaglets, were known to eagerly do as they devoured their parent-delivered dinner; you can discover what you need to know at this site.

The fun will flower with all of the beauty of a mountain lupine over the first Saturday and Sunday of summer, with the Jackie and Shadow Fan Party set for 2 to 3 p.m. June 21.

Sandy Steers, the celebrated eagle advocate, will be at the party to chat about all things Friends of Big Bear Valley, the nonprofit nature organization that operates the famous bald eagle nest camera near the lake.

Traditional Native American dancing will be in the spotlight at the celebration, with Eric Runningpath set to perform.

An array of complimentary outdoor experiences will festoon the June 21 and 22 Big Bear calendar, though if you want to browse and visit the local booths, you should plan to visit the village June 21 (when most of the booths will be up).

Beyond the village scene, the nature-inspired activities are plentiful, with wildflower walks, biking, kayaking, craft-making, and eagle nest viewing.

"We want this event to be free for the public, so that people of all ages can learn about and experience a variety of awesome outdoor adventures in a natural forest environment," said Ms. Steers.

"And it gives us a chance to connect with some of our online family in person, as well as our own team. We live in a variety of different cities, states, and even countries."

"I'm thrilled this event is in its tenth year. We are happy to bring these adventures to everyone again this year."

And, of course, the eagles will be doing their own eagle-y things, so they will not attend their honorary party. Visitors might be lucky enough to spy the majestic birds soaring high or other the other incredible critters that roam beautiful Big Bear Valley.

Both Sunny and Gizmo fledged earlier in June, do keep in mind, though they have been seen revisiting their childhood home in recent days, along with their ever-devoted mother and father.

If you're hoping to spend a few days in the area, Friends of Big Bear Valley has shared information about a lodging discount at Big Bear Lake Front Cabins.

And registration? It's a must, even for these free events, and you'll want to keep the "first come, first served" recommendation in mind, as spots can fill up.

Just remember that activities and adventures will pop up around the wider Big Bear Valley, so transportation will be needed to join some of the outings.