Pasadena Humane invites feline fans to ‘Celebrate Black Cats' on Friday the 13th

Adopt a beautiful black cat for $13 at the Raymond Avenue animal center.

By Alysia Gray Painter

What to Know

  • $13 Black Cat Adoption
  • Pasadena Humane
  • Dec. 13-15, 2024
  • Adopt a black cat (6 months or older) during the promotion
  • Adopters will be entered to win free cat litter for a year

Black cats, those furry-fabulous, slinky-backed, soft-eared, super-purr-able superstars, are some of the most cinematic celebrities around.

We're thinking of Salem from "Sabrina the Teenage Witch," of course, and Binx, that "Hocus Pocus" charmer, but there are so many black cats that have become iconic.

These adorable animals may rise in our shared movie-loving mindset each October, but a black cat to cuddle with, care for, and love is, of course, a meaningful year-round calling.

Pasadena Humane wants to help pair feline fans with these purrfectly incredible critters on Friday the 13th via a limited-time adoption promotion.

Cat mavens are invited to stop by the Raymond Avenue animal center and adopt a cutie for $13 from Dec. 13-15, 2024. All cats — these beauties will be six months or older — will have their vaccines, a microchip, and be spayed or neutered.

Adopters will be entered in a drawing to win a World's Best Cat Litter "golden ticket," which will translate, meow meow, into free cat litter for a year.

You can peruse the lovable line-up of adoptable black cats on the Pasadena Humane site or visit in person. There are so many lovebugs to gush over, including 7-year-old Pear, a crunchy treat lover, and Anya, a feline who favors back scratches.

Something squee-worthy that's also afoot — or apaw — in Pasadena? The crowning of the king or queen of the Royal Catnip Court.

Be at Tail Town Cat Café at 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 14 to admire the regal and adoptable kitties.

