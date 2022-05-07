la county fair

Fried, Gooey, Yum: The Foods of LA County Fair

The Cherry Kool-Aid Chicken Sandwich is a buzzy offering, but other 2022 treats tempt guests at the Pomona party.

By Alysia Gray Painter

LA County Fair

The LA County Fair, the mega-midway-esque, competition-quirky, critter-cute spectacular, is celebrating its centennial in 2022, and its first springtime affair.

True, the Pomona festival has long been a staple of late summer, but the event, "one of the largest county fairs in the country," opened on May 5, a date change prompted in part by cancellations in 2020 and 2021 (when a smaller fall food fest took place).

So you can bet appetite-focused adventurers, those fairgoers who seek out the fantastical foodstuffs first, are ready for the newest culinary creations, the whimsical, picture-worthy, on-a-stick, in-your-tummy treats the 2022 fair has to offer.

Take a look below at some of the temptations, including, you bet, the headline snack of the springtime celebration: Chicken Charlie's new Cherry Kool-Aid Chicken Sandwich.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.
Chicken Charlie's has become synonymous with decadent desserts, including this one: Deep-Fried Cheesecake.
The offbeat eatery is also making Deep-Fried Strawberry Uncrustables.
The Unicorn Float from the Candy Factory is full of fun and flair.
Rainbows are found throughout the fair food stands, including this rainbow of grilled cheese goodness.
Deep-Friend chimichanga, delish: This goodie has buffalo chicken as well as mac 'n cheese.
Turkey legs are a hearty staple of the walk-around-and-snack scene at LA County Fair.
LA County Fair
And the buzziest bite of 2022: Chicken Charle's Cherry Kool-Aid Sandwich.

This article tagged under:

la county fairPomonaDiningFair Foods
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us