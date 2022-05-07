Fried, Gooey, Yum: The Foods of LA County Fair

The LA County Fair, the mega-midway-esque, competition-quirky, critter-cute spectacular, is celebrating its centennial in 2022, and its first springtime affair.

True, the Pomona festival has long been a staple of late summer, but the event, "one of the largest county fairs in the country," opened on May 5, a date change prompted in part by cancellations in 2020 and 2021 (when a smaller fall food fest took place).

So you can bet appetite-focused adventurers, those fairgoers who seek out the fantastical foodstuffs first, are ready for the newest culinary creations, the whimsical, picture-worthy, on-a-stick, in-your-tummy treats the 2022 fair has to offer.

Take a look below at some of the temptations, including, you bet, the headline snack of the springtime celebration: Chicken Charlie's new Cherry Kool-Aid Chicken Sandwich.

