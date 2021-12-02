Fun Fests to Festoon 2022 at Disney California Adventure

What to Know Disney California Adventure in Anaheim

Lunar New Year festivities return to the theme park from Jan. 21 through Feb. 13, 2022 (included with admission)

Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival will take place from March 4-April 26, 2022 (food and drinks are separate from admission)

The holiday season at Disneyland Resort can be a beautiful bedazzlement of bites (covered in chocolate and/or cinnamon and/or melty cheese) and lights (decking the attractions, walkways, and eateries) and delights (characters in costume, big trees, and seasonal sights galore).

But that shouldn't stop aficionados of The Happiest Place on Earth from looking ahead to the new year, and all of the effervescent, light-of-heart happenings that dot the January, February, and early spring calendars.

To up that anticipation, Disneyland Resort announced that both its Lunar New Year celebrations and the Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival will return in 2022.

Like the Food & Wine Festival, the Lunar New Year fun takes place at Disney California Adventure, with a Jan. 21 start in 2022.

The celebration, which will welcome the Year of the Tiger, will honor "the traditions of Chinese, Korean and Vietnamese cultures" through dance, music, parades, decorations, and food offerings aplenty.

Also, "Raya and the Last Dragon," the Walt Disney Studios Animation feature, will also make its debut at the Anaheim destination. Look for Raya in the theme park's Redwood Creek Challenge Trail, a leafy area similar to Raya's home of Kumandra.

The Food & Wine Festival will return a few weeks after Lunar New Year concludes at Disney California Adventure. Booth after booth will piquantly pop up through a wending section of the theme park, offering a host of chef-driven dishes.

Other events at the March 4 through April 26 celebration include Carthay Circle Winemaker Receptions, as well as the Wine, Beer and Mixology Education & Tasting Seminars.

The special goings-on are ticketed separately, keep in mind. Entry to the main fest is included with admission, while food and drink purchases are additional.

Good news for fans of the "Sip & Savor" pass: That will be back, adding an efficient ease to festival enjoyment.

For all the details on both festivals, visit the official Disney Parks Blog now.