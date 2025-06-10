‘CatCon' celebrates 10 years; check out the animal expo's schedule now

What to Know CatCon 2025

Aug. 2 and 3

Pasadena Convention Center

$47.93 one-day ticket; other ticketing tiers are available

The celebration marks 10 years for the convention; look for special anniversary happenings, panels featuring famous felines, informative talks, cat adoptions, and more

When "CatCon," the mega and meowful meet-up that frolics in Pasadena each summer, celebrated nine years in 2024, well, the "nine lives" comparisons began in adorable earnest.

But a major milestone famously follows any event's ninth year, which means this feline-focused festivity is headed toward its big 10th in August 2025.

The scruffy spectacular is celebrating 10 years over the first weekend of the month — that's Aug. 2 and 3 — and the treat-packed schedule was just unveiled, all to give cat mavens a chance to plan ahead.

An appearance by "The Heroes of the Australian Firefighters Calendar" is on the 2025 schedule — a panel is in the works, and meet-and-greet opportunities, too — while several celebrity cats, and cat-championing humans, will make cat-meos.

Nathan the Cat Lady, Maple Cat, and Cat Named Calvin are some of the social media sensations set to appear.

An immersive game called "How to Pet Your Cat" will be in the spotlight, as will Purina's Petivity and HAPPi Catio Experience.

And Pasadena Humane's Adoption Village will once again seek to place purring cuddlers in loving homes.

More information is available at the "CatCon" site, as well as one-day tickets and weekend passes.

Take a sweet peek at a past "CatCon," which is all about feline fans rocking creative costumes, animal-supporting vendors, and, yes, the cats we adore.