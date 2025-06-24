Art and Culture

Futurism is the imaginative focus at the 2025 Los Angeles Design Festival

Forward-thinking tours, block parties, and fun forays into tomorrow are on the scintillating schedule.

By Alysia Gray Painter

We Are

What to Know

  • 2025 Los Angeles Design Festival
  • June 26-29
  • "Design Futurism" is this year's theme
  • The festival has four hubs: Long Beach, ROW DTLA, the Helms Design District, and ArtCenter
  • Some events, like a June 27 block party in Long Beach, are free; just check the schedule to find what intrigues you and what is needed to attend
  • Studio tours, talks, workshops, and exhibitions are on the calendar

We can all visualize what a time machine might look like — blinking lights and buzzing sounds and a door that glows come to mind — but perhaps there are other real-world routes, beyond blinking and buzzing dream machines, to reach the future.

Of course, we're always reaching the future, and this sentence is further along on the timeline than the one that came before it.

But what if there was an easy-to-join trip to the future that took place during a city-spanning festival, the sort of innovative celebration that ponders the massive and massively important topic of design and how the topic of "how things work" will positively impact our future selves.

LA Design Festival, a multi-day, multi-city plunge into tomorrow, will again guide us as we travel through time to a time that's still in front of us.

The 2025 theme truly places us on the threshold: "Design Futurism" is a "... solution-oriented exploration of human potential," shares the event team.

Unfurling from June 26 through 29, the designer-rich, thinker-lush, idea-laden happening will pop up in Long Beach, ROW DTLA in the Arts District, the Helms Design District in Culver City, and ArtCenter in Pasadena.

The Scene

There are more creative events than a time machine has blinking bulbs, so perusing the schedule for the workshop, exhibition, or tour that captivates you is your next step.

A few highlights? A "Muse Apothecary Pop-up" will take place in Long Beach, a design showcase devoted to transportation is set to roll at ArtCenter's Mullin Transporation Design Center, and "Slices of the Future — Speculative Scenes from Tomorrow's World" is headed for ROW DTLA.

World-building, thoughtful urban design, and Friday night block parties at ROW DTLA, the Helms Design District, and the DTLB Design District in Long Beach are also part of the tomorrow-flavored fun.

Do you hope to have a hand in the future or at least gather a few bits of knowledge and nontraditional tools that may help you cross the gap into what's next?

Here's a region-big road map: The 2025 LA Design Festival kicks off June 26.

This article tagged under:

Art and Culture
