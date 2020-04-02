Get a Free Pizookie With Your BJ’s Order

What to Know BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse

Through the restaurant's mobile app or website with the code PIZOOKIE

All April long

If you've been repeating the words "comfort food" more frequently nowadays, you're not alone.

Far from it: From baking pies to ordering cakes, many people have been seeking a little something sweet in these #SaferatHome days, the sort of treats we can find through takeout and delivery.

And to sweeten our comfort food longings, and to help our wallets, too, BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse is gifting people who order its savory burgers and sides with a gratis goodie: a free Pizookie.

Surely you know the Pizookie? It's the pie-meets-cookie wonder, a dessert that has become famous far beyond the boundaries of your nearest BJ's.

Adding to the deal is the fact that it will run all April long. Yes please and thank you.

And adding to that? There's no delivery fee, which, truly, only makes a Pizookie tastier.

Your promo code? It's PIZOOKIE, which is incredibly easy to remember.

As for the non-Pizookie items on the menu? Look for Deep Dish Ziti, Enlightened Lemon Thyme Chicken, and the Gourmet Five Meat Pizza.