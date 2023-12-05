Get the nuts and bolts on the Petersen Automotive Museum's new ‘Workshop Tour'

What to Know Petersen Automotive Museum's new behind-the-scenes Workshop Tour

Limited to 25 people, the tour will observe "live mechanical work" on some of the Miracle Mile institution's finest cars

$150; Saturdays only; limited availability

The Miracle Mile is famously home to a fancy fleet of dream machines, those ultra-exclusive automobiles on dazzling display at the Petersen Automotive Museum.

The keyword here is, of course, "display": Visitors to the sleek institution, which is parked at the southeast corner of Wilshire Boulevard and Fairfax Avenue, come to view the museum's state-of-the-art vehicles in a series of highly pristine and curated settings.

So encountering a pricey car that is undergoing some belt-tightening, bolt-screwing, and engine-focused TLC, the kind that requires a hood to be fully raised? That's not the presentation the Petersen has been known to go for... until now.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

For a new Workshop Tour, one that includes "live mechanical work," is making its debut on the car-porium's schedule.

Call it a fascinating foray into the guts of glamorous autos, a treat for people who are eager to observe how the inner workings of a fine Ferrari or Porsche are tended to by tip-top professionals.

Tours, which are priced at $150 per person, will be limited to 25 participants.

While the under-the-hood aspect is sure to be a major draw, so is the chance to enjoy "sneak peeks at new exhibit vehicles," another perk of this exclusive tour, and the opportunity to take a few memorable photos along the way.

The workshop isn't just for show, by the by; you just might see some magnificent cars up on lifts or intensive repair projects at a halfway point.

This is a Saturdays-only kind of deal; find your spot now by vrooming for this site.