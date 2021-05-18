Get Vaccinated at the Pantages and Try for ‘Hamilton' Tickets

What to Know Hollywood Pantages Theatre at 6233 Hollywood Boulevard

Saturday, May 22 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Pfizer (1st and 2nd doses) and Johnson & Johnson (single dose) available; walk-ups welcome, ages 12 and over

There are a lot of tried-and-ultra-true rules when it comes to structuring a superstar Broadway hit.

You'll want memorable characters, absolutely. You'll want a cast recording that fans will listen to on repeat, of course. And you'll want a story that transcends the ages while tugging at the heartstrings.

"Hamilton," which debuted to acclaim on Broadway in 2015, has done all that and much, much more.

But there is one rule to add here, when talking about Lin-Manuel Miranda's powerful reflection on the founding of the United States: If you deftly explore some of the major moments from history, you can help audience members stand taller when future major moments arise.

It's not difficult to see we're in another history-making time in the spring of 2021 as millions of people are queuing for their vaccinations.

And if you're feeling like you don't want to miss your shot, to put a spin on a famous "Hamilton" lyric?

You can get vaccinated at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre, the historic stage that's become locally synonymous with the hit show, on Saturday, May 22, 2021. Oh yes: And you'll be entered in a drawing for "Hamilton" tickets, too.

You won't receive your vaccine on the actual Pantages stage, we should note, but rather inside the grand lobby of the grand venue, which has been a colossal cultural presence in Tinseltown for over nine noteworthy decades.

There are a few things to do know, starting with the available vaccines: Pfizer, which has a first dose and a second dose, and Johnson & Johnson, a single-dose vaccine.

"Walk-ups Are Welcome!" is the word from the Pantages team, so stop by, even if you don't have an appointment.

As for the drawing for tickets to "Hamilton"? The show returns to the Pantages in October 2021, and somebody at the pop-up will win, so keep those fingers crossed.

"All who attend the pop-up vaccination site (including those already vaccinated) will receive a chance to win a pair of tickets," says the Pantages.

There are a few things to know, so visit the pop-up's page now for information on hours, what to expect, and more.

So you don't plan on missing your shot?

Make for Hollywood, and the famous Pantages lobby, on May 22, get vaccinated, and jump into the drawing, one that will maybe-possibly give you a chance to see "Hamilton" for free in the fall, if your name is drawn. Good luck!