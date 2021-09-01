Get Your Member Tickets to the Fall Fests at Descanso Gardens

What to Know Member tickets to "Carved" and "Enchanted Forest of Light" went on sale on Wednesday, Sept. 1; tickets for the general public go on sale Oct. 1

"Carved" will glow from Oct. 11-31 and "Enchanted Forest of Light" from Nov. 21 through Jan. 6 in La Cañada Flintridge

Members tickets to "Carved" are $25-$28; non-member tickets are $32-$35

They play such important and central roles in our day-to-day, tree-riffic lives, from adding beauty to our streets to helping cool down hot summer days.

But come the fall and winter holidays, the tree, as an idea and culture-cool player, takes on new significance.

Think of how trees fill so many of the frightful tales we love. The rustling of leaves and the moon seen through the branches add atmosphere. And at the yuletide? We add sparkling lights to festoon fabulous firs.

It makes celebratory sense that Descanso Gardens sets two of its biggest celebration out among its iconic coastal oaks, all to give guests an arboreally ethereal way to experience both autumn and the coming of Christmas.

Those two experiences, "Carved," which features thousands of whimsical pumpkins, and "Enchanted Forest of Light," an event that adds glimmer to the Descanso Gardens forestscape, will be back in 2021.

And if you're a member of the La Cañada Flintridge gardens? You can secure your ticket now, to one or either, through a member presale.

"Carved," which is up first from Oct. 11-31, will include over-sized natural sculptures, pumpkin-carving demos, fall-fun eats and sips, and a mile-long walk brimming with creatively imagined pumpkin displays.

"We are thrilled to introduce exciting new additions to this year's 'Carved' event," said Executive Director Juliann Rooke.

"Visitors can look forward to seeing all kinds of carved pumpkins in the Fantasy Forest, a giant, inflatable pumpkin moon rising over our stately Oaks, pumpkin sea dragons swimming in the pond and other one-of-a-kind photo moments along the way."

"We couldn’t be happier to bring this beloved tradition back, bigger and better than before."

For member presale tickets to both "Carved" and "Enchanted Forest of Light," follow the glimmering path to the Descanso Gardens site now.