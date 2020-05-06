Get Your Mrs. Knott’s Chicken Again, via Takeout

What to Know Mrs. Knott's Chicken Dinner Restaurant's Chicken to Go

Takeout chicken dinners with sides and Knott's Boysenberry Pie; online and walk-up ordering available

Buena Park

Southern Californians can count up the shared traditions they love on several hands. For even if we don't all go to the same feel-good activities or events, many of us find solace, beauty, and flavor in similar pursuits.

The Magic Hour? Many of us sing the sunset's praises each night. Fish tacos enjoyed at picnic table? Thousands of locals have their ultimate stand.

Mrs. Knott's Chicken Dinner Restaurant? It's a place that generations have gone to get their boysenberry on, and to mark a special occasion.

Mother's Day has long been one of those big dine-out holidays at the Buena Park eatery, thanks to its spacious dining rooms, large tables, and crowd-pleasing, multi-course offerings.

If you've done the chicken-famous destination over one or two or ten Mother's Days in the past, be gladdened, for the iconic eatery's Chicken to Go service just reopened on May 6.

That means you can stop by and pick up chicken to eat at home, and those delectable sides, too.

Oh yes: And the all-important, don't-leave-without-it, everyone-is-obsessed Knott's Boysenberry Pie.

Chicken To Go's welcome return, following several weeks of closure in response to the coronavirus, isn't just slated for Mother's Day. You can find the hearty foodstuffs every day of the week, as of May 6, from 10 a.m. to 7 o'clock.

But which family member will get a bit of boysenberry on the front of their shirt first? It hardly seems like a lively Knott's-style supper without a bit of purple juiciness landing on someone's clothing.

Do read up on how you'll order (there's an online option, as well as walk-up), how you'll pay, and how you'll gather your chicken and sides and pie once you arrive, before making for the Buena Park favorite.