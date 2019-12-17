Get Your Ticket to This Tournament of Roses Eat Fest

What to Know Rose Bowl, Lot I

Dec. 28, 29, and 30

$50 general admission, $10 child, $125 VIP

Staying in the middle of Southern California's rosiest, footballiest, most parade-tastic spectacular?

It can take some energy and some get-up-and-go. You want to make sure you're getting good grub, and keeping full, for the big bouquet of events that blooms near the end of the year around the Crown City demands our most engaged presence.

It was a very good thing, then, that the Tournament of Roses SIP & SAVOR Pasadena debuted in 2018, bringing a host of locally authentic bites to those spending the end of the year soaking up all of the band-bright sounds and horsey displays that the event has to offer.

SIP & SAVOR will be back in 2019, over three forkful days: Dec. 28, 29, and 30.

That's a bustling stretch around the time of the Tournament of Roses, and this booth-filled fest will take place in the middle of the exciting bustle, at Lot I at the Rose Bowl.

Adding flavor to the proceedings? A host of local favorites, including Gus's World Famous Fried Chicken, Granville, Pez Cantina, and several other savory (and sweet) SoCal spots.

On the glass-filling front? Firestone Vineyards, Harken Wines, and Angel City Brewery will be in the house, er, lot.

Next up? Choosing your admission. The VIP offers unlimited tastings, and a few other tempting perks, while general admission includes a five tastings, either in the realm of food or drinks.

Call SIP & SAVOR Pasadena the gourmet corner of a gargantuan extravaganza, the plate-packed place where plenty of float-decorating volunteers, visiting football fans, and nearby Pasadenans will go to fuel up.

Tickets? Oh hooray, they're available now.