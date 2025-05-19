The Getty Villa, shuttered by the Palisades Fire, has its reopening date

What to Know The reopening of the Getty Villa

Friday, June 27

Reservations will be limited at the Pacific Palisades, with 500 visitors welcomed daily

The museum will observe a Friday-Monday schedule in order to help ease traffic on Pacific Coast Highway; note that the Getty Villa can currently be accessed only via PCH and not Sunset Boulevard

Free timed entry; reservations are required and will be limited to 500 people daily; parking is $25

The exhibition "The Kingdom of Pylos: Warrior-Princes of Ancient Greece" will be on view from June 27 through Jan. 12, 2026; it is the "first major display in North America focused on Myceneans"

The headlines told the dramatic tale of the Getty Villa Museum's fate a day after the Palisades Fire began Jan. 7: "Getty Villa narrowly escapes Palisades Fire without significant damage" read an NBC Los Angeles report as the fire burned through much of the area near the celebrated art and antiquities museum.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

And while art fans from around the globe expected the famous institution, which is synonymous with rare treasures from the classical world, to stay closed for some time following the fire, the timeline was still to be determined.

A period of "extensive cleanup" soon began in earnest.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The monumental effort included "deep cleaning" of all spaces, both indoors and outdoors, as well as "... flushing the water system, replacing all air and water filters, and removing more than 1,300 fire-damaged trees."

A May 19 announcement from the museum said that the "... site may look different to visitors, with less vegetation and some burn damage to the outer grounds."

There are other changes to note: The Getty Villa will be open from Friday through Monday when it again welcomes guests June 27.

The museum is still free to visit, and reservations are a must; attendance will be capped at 500 people per day. Parking is $25.

"It is with the utmost gratitude and appreciation for Getty staff, first responders, and other agencies that we can announce the reopening of the Villa to the public," says Katherine Fleming, President and CEO of the J. Paul Getty Trust.

"Without their tireless efforts, we would not be in the position we are today, where we can welcome back visitors and the surrounding community to enjoy the Villa grounds and collections."

The Getty Villa shared that seventeen team members remained at the museum Jan. 7 to seal the galleries and "put out small fires in the days that followed."

"The Villa was spared through the valiant efforts of the LAFD firefighters in the surrounding neighborhoods and targeted water drops," the museum revealed in the May 19 announcement.

To learn more about the June 27 reopening, as well as "The Kingdom of Pylos: Warrior-Princes of Ancient Greece" exhibition set to debut on reopening day, visit the Getty Villa Museum site.