Gingerbread and cookie dough rule Salt and Straw's holiday ice cream line-up

What to Know Salt & Straw is offering five holiday ice cream flavors this season

Dwayne Johnson's Teremana Resposado tequila is an ingredient in the spiked eggnog flavor

A vegan choice is the Chocolate Sugar Cookie Dough

While "cookies" is the dessert category you're likely to find dominating the December card catalog, you only need to flip back a little further, peering deeper into the festive sweets of the season, to locate more offbeat entries.

These quirky confections might include soggy cakes and creamy puddings, yes, but a stalwart of summertime, or at least the warmer time of the year, also makes a holiday appearance in some corners: ice cream.

We know that peppermint is a star when it comes to cold Christmas desserts — peppermint shakes give hot nog drinks some serious competition in the "December drinks we like most" category — but there are other cheerful choices from the late-fall freezer.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Salt & Straw has been known to incorporate merrily minty hints when creating its Christmas-inspired ice creams, but also to go beyond, way beyond, when deciding what whimsical concoctions fans might like.

The five fanciful flavors of the 2023 yuletide are now scoopable at the artisanal ice cream company's shops, and you can find them by the pint, too, if you'd like to enjoy them by the tree back home, one heaping spoonful at a time.

Peppermint's not-unexpected-but-always-welcome cameo is in the first ice cream on the list: Toasted White Chocolate & Peppermint Almonds.

There are two cameos by cookie dough, both in the Gingerbread Cookie Dough and the vegan Chocolate Sugar Cookie Dough.

The Almond Brittle ice cream boasts ganache — it is salted, upping the complexity — while Dwanta's Teremana Spiked Eggnog, a returning favorite from Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, has Resposado tequila and a "silky custard" full of "notes of oaky vanilla."

As with all the seasonal flavors at Salt & Straw, these goodies won't be around for long; best stop by your local scoop shop — they can be found across Southern California, from Abbot Kinney to the Arts District — and pick up your cold Christmas treat pronto.