‘Ginormous Monsters' Reign at This Family-Fun OC Haunt

What to Know Happy Hauntings OC at Wild Rivers in Irvine

Oct. 28 through 31, 5 to 9 p.m.

$35

When we think of the scenes of Halloween, we might imagine critters that are both creepy and crawly or phantoms that are floaty and frightful.

But "ginormous," as in "ginormous monsters"?

That has a different sort of thrill, one we don't encounter all that often as we visit haunted houses at our local parks, admire our neighbors' decorated houses, or enjoy trick-or-treating.

There is, however, a place in Irvine where gargantuan beasties, as well as other seasonal sights and delights, are now holding spooky sway: Wild Rivers, where the first-ever Happy Hauntings OC is taking place.

As for the "ginormous monsters" that are headlining the event?

The big-big-big inflatable monsters, which include the occasional dinosaur, skeleton, and, eekers, "ghoul" will be "looming overhead" as you wend through the experience.

Happy Hauntings OC

Over twenty of these giants, including a few teethy titans and supernatural behemoths, line the pathway you'll explore... if you're brave enough to saunter by these colorful colossuses.

Once you are on the other side of the colossal creatures, there are other playful pursuits, like rides, games, and a pumpkin patch.

Entertainers will be strolling the grounds of the water park, mocktails and cocktails will be available for purchase at the Mustang Bar, and food trucks will be there, too, if you and the fam need some food to keep facing down all those huge Halloween inflatables.

Or do we mean "facing up"?

Tickets and more are available at the Happy Hauntings OC site. As for how long these monsters will dominate the Irvine attraction? It all stomp, stomp, stomps away after Halloween.