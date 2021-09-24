Glacially Ghostly Goodies Are Materializing at Salt & Straw

What to Know Salt & Straw's limited-time Ice SCREAM Menu

Five frightful flavors are available through Sunday, Oct. 31

Find them at Salt & Straw scoop shops; they're also available for local delivery and nationwide shipping

Cold sweets, the sort of temptations we enjoy while holding cones or chilly cups, can be synonymous with the warmer time of year, in many minds.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

But in Southern California? October can see the occasional scorcher, and our desire to savor something that's been scooped remains strong.

So, too, does our wish to get a little spooky, even when it comes to our indulgences and tasty treats.

Helping us on both fronts is Salt & Straw, which just unveiled its limited-time, warm-days-eeky-ways Ice SCREAM Menu.

It's a menu brimming with monstrously yummy ice creams, which all boast names, and ingredients, that charmingly say that Halloween is on the way.

And Halloween, by the by, is the final day to find these flavors at your local scoop shop, via local delivery, or by ordering some pints, which can be shipped nationwide.

The Great Candytopia is one of the creamy classics on this roster, a returning favorite brimming with luscious odes to the icons of the candy aisle. Don Bugito's Creepy Crawly Critters is also brimming with something memorable, but we're not talking about chunks o' candy bars this time: Those are toffee-brittle mealworms and chocolate crickets in the matcha ice cream.

The Double Bubble Toil & Trouble, a vegan selection, has bubble gum-inspired moxie, while Black Cat Licorice & Lavender goes for the herbal panache, complete with a fennel caramel.

And if you've ever longed for "tender hunks of a just-baked pumpkin bread" folded into your artisanal ice cream, and a cameo by whipped cream cheese, too? Jack o' Lantern Pumpkin Bread is flickering with flavor.

How will you greet the sure-to-come scorchers of a SoCal October?

There's a way to find the festiveness of fall while savoring a cool-down dessert. Just make for your nearest Salt & Straw, and take a not-at-all-scary glance at the company's glacially ghoulish goodies, which just debuted on Sept. 24.