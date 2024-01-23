Glad-hearted guffaws give back at a Playa Vista comedy pup-up (yep, it's for pups)

What to Know Stand Up for Pups at the Wallis Annenberg PetSpace in Playa Vista

Friday, Jan. 26 from 7 to 9 p.m.; 18+ recommended

$25 general; $40 table seat; part of each ticket will help out the PetSpace Extraordinary Care Fund

While "do you want a treat?" and "who needs walkies?" and "are you a good girl?" are some of the commonly asked questions of canines, there are other queries that regularly that pup, er, pop up in our daily, dog-obsessed lives.

"What's so funny?" or "what are you smiling about?" may be said less often, but every dog person has wondered why their dog seems to be sporting a wry grin or at least a knowing look after exiting a room. (Merry mischief is often the cause, it seems.)

True, a grinning dog is likely our imagination, but believing our hounds to be naturally humorous is something humor-loving humans naturally do.

And if you're the sort of pooch person who would be cheered by chortles that are helping animals in need, you'll want to spend the evening of Jan. 26 chortling at the Wallis Annenberg PetSpace.

That's where Can't Even Comedy's "Stand Up for Pups" will raise a happy howl, but if you don't want to howl with sadness upon finding tickets are sold out, you'll want to trot by this site pronto.

For this Fido-centric celebration, which is very much about laughs and loving upon the Lassies we do adore, has built some buzz since debuting a couple of years back.

We figure this is largely because A) finding something funny at the end of the week is nice and B) dogs are nice and C) supporting the center's Extraordinary Care Fund is really and truly nice.

A general admission ticket is $25 while table seats are $40 each (there are four people at a table, and they will surely be pup lovers like you). The Vurger Guyz food truck will stop by as well, giving you a chance to grab a bite during the 7-9 p.m. set.

Caitlin Benson is the host and a comical cadre of performers are ready to deliver the droll, dog-supporting observations and amusing anecdotes.

Inviting your own canine comedian along for the funny fun? That's just fine; after all, the opportunities to bring your furry friend to a comedy show are few, while comedy shows tailored to dog devotees are even fewer.

Except, of course, at Annenberg PetSpace, the home to a snappy series of yuk-it-up nights that have real hearts of gold.