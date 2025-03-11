So pumped: A Glendale gas station has taken surprisingly ‘surreal' turn

What to Know "Soft Surrealism" by Mandy Palasik

On view at the Adams Square Mini Park Gas Station, a former station known for its Streamline Moderne architecture

1020 E. Palmer Avenue in Glendale

On view through Friday, April 18

Free

Some of the typical items you'll find inside a gas station?

You might come across fold-out maps, packs of gum, a refrigerated unit packed with soda pop, and perhaps an aisle of candy bars, too.

What you likely will not see are strange and colorful shapes that fill the interior of the station, "biomorphic inflatables magnetically connected to form amoeba-like creatures."

Of course, you will encounter this wonderful and whimsical sight if you stop by the 1936 Streamline Moderne gas station found at the Adams Square Mini Park in Glendale over a few fantastical spring weeks.

For artist Mandy Palasik's installation is fantastical, living up to its name. The offbeat artwork, dubbed "Soft Surrealism," brims with PVC pieces — they're lightweight — and "colorful beams of light" by night, illumination that prompts the shapes "... to create an alluring form that changes with each perspective."

The former gas station is a focal point for the Glendale Arts and Culture Commission, which has partnered with a number of civic-minded organizations to present the effervescent attraction.

If you're seeking "curiosity, excitement, wonder, and imagination" this spring — all tenets that the LA-based Mandy Palasik Studio folds into the work it creates — swing by 1020 E. Palmer Avenue for a playful pop-up artwork, a piece that exuberantly exists beyond a traditional museum or gallery space.