Glendora Public Market Makes Its Much-Anticipated Debut

Foodie-fun public markets? The vast and choice-filled food extravaganzas have been blossoming inside historic but long-defunct buildings for several years now.

One minute? The building you pass by each day is a former Wonder Bread Factory. After a lot of thought, creativity, and effort? It has transformed into a dine-around, vittles-vivacious public market, the kind of spot that gives visitors a host of how-do-I-even-decide food choices.

And the former Wonder Bread Factory in Glendora recently underwent such a fresh transformation. The result? The 19,000-square-foot, oh-so-buzzy Glendora Public Market, which opens to the public on Saturday, Sept. 26.

Take a look now at what you can expect from both the layout and the tempting offerings. Be sure to visit the market's Instagram, too, where limited-time specials will pop up over opening weekend.

And, you bet: There is outdoor seating, which is the only dine-there option for now. You can also pick up your food to go, or look into delivery from your chosen vendor, if you're looking to dine at home.