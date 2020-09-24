Glendora Public Market Makes Its Much-Anticipated Debut

By Alysia Gray Painter

Foodie-fun public markets? The vast and choice-filled food extravaganzas have been blossoming inside historic but long-defunct buildings for several years now.

One minute? The building you pass by each day is a former Wonder Bread Factory. After a lot of thought, creativity, and effort? It has transformed into a dine-around, vittles-vivacious public market, the kind of spot that gives visitors a host of how-do-I-even-decide food choices.

And the former Wonder Bread Factory in Glendora recently underwent such a fresh transformation. The result? The 19,000-square-foot, oh-so-buzzy Glendora Public Market, which opens to the public on Saturday, Sept. 26.

Take a look now at what you can expect from both the layout and the tempting offerings. Be sure to visit the market's Instagram, too, where limited-time specials will pop up over opening weekend.

And, you bet: There is outdoor seating, which is the only dine-there option for now. You can also pick up your food to go, or look into delivery from your chosen vendor, if you're looking to dine at home.

Susan Pickering
Hello, Glendora Public Market: The nifty mid-century building you occupy can trace its tasty tale back to 1948.
Susan Pickering
And starting on the final weekend of September 2020? It's all about a bevy of local food purveyors, from Dog Haus to Bolo.
Susan Pickering
Word from the market's team on indoor dining? "Though the communal indoor space will be closed for the time being, the market’s outdoor patio will be open for al fresco dining, and vendors will also be open for curbside pick-up and/or delivery."
Susan Pickering
So pick up to take your dinner home, or dine in the open air outside the sizable former bastion of bread.
Belly Bombz
Belly Bombz, an appetizing outfit known for its lusciously loaded plates of Korean-inspired noshables, is part of the market's supping scene. (photo: Belly Bombz)
Portside Fish Co.
Been thinking about great seafood? Portside Fish Co., a favorite for fish & chips, fried oysters, and other briny gems, is in the house.
Susan Pickering
"Previously vacant for over a decade, the Glendora Public Market will feature architectural elements such as exposed brick walls, 20 foot barrel vault ceilings, and wooden truss, all of which are original to the building."
Bolo
Craving a pineapple bun with ice cream or fried chicken? Go Bolo.
Jinya
Bushi by Jinya? Oh, hello there, Karaage fans, ramen lovers, and people craving excellently made hand rolls.
Susan Pickering
Other vendors include Smog City Brewing, Dog Haus, The Taco Man, Boba Break Tea House, and several more. Watch @glendoramarket for a line-up of limited-time specials during the Glendora Public Market's opening weekend.

This article tagged under:

Opening

