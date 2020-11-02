GLOW Adds Evening Oomph to South Coast Botanic Garden

What to Know Nov. 10, 2020-Jan. 10, 2021 daily

General public tickets go on sale Nov. 6

Limited capacity and timed tickets; face coverings are required

We're all pretty keen on 2021, at least according to online memes, videos, and essays detailing how the future is sure to be brighter.

If this is you, and you've already created a list of resolutions, even as 2020 still has one-sixth of a year to go, you're not alone: We're all on the lookout for something lovely, life-affirming, and joyful, too.

Any resolutions involving being outdoors more and into nature may be further bolstered when GLOW, the first-ever after-dark art installation at South Coast Botanic Garden, debuts on Nov. 21.

The Palos Verdes Peninsula destination reopened several months ago, after a short, pandemic-prompted closure, but it has only observed daytime hours thus far (and a few special happenings, like the chance to walk with your dog around the very airy 87 acres).

Now the garden is looking to nighttime, and a number of illuminated lighting displays, the sort of creatively imagined installations that will add shimmer and snapshot-ability to a host of the property's trees, shrubs, and pretty plots.

Well-loved spots like the "... Bohannon Rose Garden, Banyan Grove, Desert Collection and Living Wall will dance with light in this festive installation set to an artistically curated soundtrack," shared the garden staff.

Vivaldi will add classical flair to the musical selections, while "... original electro-pop songs produced specifically for GLOW by DJ Jerzy" will add a scintillating vibe.

The music of train and Baja-style surf music will also be featured.

California Outdoor Lighting is the illumination-minded outfit behind the event. GLOW is the first nighttime installation created for the public from the business, which has worked with several homeowners and businesses around the peninsula on elaborate and elegant yard lighting.

An important point?

Capacity will be limited, face coverings are essential, and other safety protocols will be observed. Read all before purchasing your tickets, which go on sale to the general public on Nov. 6.

"This year has brought the Garden many challenges, but we’re committed to remaining a safe place of respite for the public, whether it be during our regular business hours or during GLOW," says Adrienne Nakashima, CEO, South Coast Botanic Garden.

"Every time visitors come to the Garden they experience something new — new blooms, colors, smells, people. A visit during GLOW will allow them to see the Garden in a new light — literally."

Watch this site for more information on tickets, safety guidelines, and what you need to know before you GLOW.