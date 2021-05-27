Glowful Events Are a Go at Descanso Gardens

What to Know Carved will happen October 11-31, 2021

Enchanted Forest of Light glimmers from November 21, 2021-January 10, 2022

La Cañada Flintridge

Light, as in the beautiful beams emitting from the large star that rules our Solar System, plays a sparkling and central role around Descanso Gardens.

After all, it is sunlight that makes the property's petals shine, the water features glimmer, and its benches the perfect spots to spend a bright afternoon.

But there's a different sort of dazzlement that is associated with the oak-laden area, one that comes in the form of flickering jack o'lanterns in October and beautiful bulbs lining the trees, shrubs, and walkways as the holidays grow near.

That particular illumination didn't dazzle in 2020, due to the pandemic, but now two of the most beloved events at the La Cañada Flintridge gardens will make their in-person returns later in 2021.

Prepare to plunge into pure pumpkin panache, autumn aficionados, when Carved again flickers from October 10-31.

And we do mean "pumpkin panache": Glorious gourds, numbering in the thousands, will line a one-mile pathway through the Oak Grove and Camellia Forest, giving those enjoying a fall-fun stroll plenty to admire.

The oh-so-photographable Pumpkin House will be back, and carving demonstrations will give onlookers spooky pointers for taking on their own at-home pumpkin projects.

And just a few weeks after Carved wraps?

Enchanted: Forest of Light will bring the ooh/aah-worthy glow for nearly two twinkly months. The nighttime event, which includes several incandescent installations, will stay bulb-bright from Nov. 21, 2021 through Jan. 10, 2022.

Contemporary sculptor Tom Fruin's sculptures, which brim with colorful stained glass elements, will dot the Rose Garden, one of the new sights to sigh over at the returning spectacular.

"We were heartbroken to cancel our holiday events last year," said Executive Director Juliann Rooke, "but it was the expedient thing to do. Now that LA County has declared it safe, we’re thrilled to be able to once again host our favorite events, following all guidelines as applicable."

Keep an eye on the Descanso Gardens site for ticket updates and more information on both events.