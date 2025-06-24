Go go grunion: This fish-tastic San Pedro series is winding down

What to Know Meet the Grunion

Cabrillo Marine Aquarium

San Pedro

June 27

8 p.m.

$7 general admission; Cabrillo Marine Aquarium members enjoy free tickets; parking at the aquarium is additional

The name of the popular annual series at the Cabrillo Marine Aquarium has a wonderfully formal tone that you can't help but love.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

But the chance to Meet the Grunion isn't about proper introductions, handshakes, curtsies and bows, or any traditional etiquette; rather, humans venture down to the beach near the San Pedro aquatic institution, all to observe thousands of silversides fishes as they engage in spawning rites that have spanned eons.

Spawn, by the by, on the sand, an ancient act that is incredibly remarkable to our landlubbing eyes, especially since we humans generally understand that inhabitants of the ocean generally stay in the ocean.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The grunion, which are small and silver and some of the best wrigglers around, follow the full and new moons, riding the tides to deposit precious eggs by the thousands, and the all-important milt, too, on the beaches of Southern California.

The science of this time-honored procreative act is straightforward, but the event is ethereal and even a bit bewitching, for observing thousands of tiny swimmers in full wriggle, with the light of the stars adding atmosphere, can instantly form a core memory.

The Meet the Grunion series at Cabrillo Marine Aquarium pops up on a few select spring evenings, with the occasional summer night on the schedule.

June 27 is the last event of the 2025 run and tickets are available. A fascinating film about how grunion make more grunion, which is what their adventure on land is all about, will precede your staff-led visit to the nearby beach.

There are, of course, other places along our coast to fully grunion-out in the springtime, but this short stretch of San Pedro sand is known to be consistently frequented by the wriggly wonders.

When, of course, the moon and the tides are just right.

Note that the aquarium's Meet the Grunion events happen during the closed season, so there will be no grunion-catching permitted.

Give these little ones their spawning space, in short.

You can read more about grunion runs and what to expect from this memorable experience at this California Department of Fish and Wildlife page.