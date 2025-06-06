Go Pac to the future at this ‘Totally Awesome!' exhibit of '80s and '90s cars

What to Know "Totally Awesome! Cars and Culture of the '80s and '90s" exhibition

Petersen Automotive Museum at 6060 Wilshire Boulevard in Los Angeles

June 7-April 2026; the opening reception will take place June 6

Museum admission required

It may be a little warm for Day-Glo leg warmers, and our power blazer is at the dry cleaners, but we can still live out our '80s-big daydreams by making for the Miracle Mile.

That's where several spectacular automobiles from the Neon Era, and the stylish 1990s, too, will be on vroom-vroom view over several snazzy months.

The new exhibition is called "Totally Awesome! Cars and Culture of the '80s and '90s" and the place? Why the Petersen Automotive Museum, of course.

Debuting June 7, the large-scale show will feature all sorts of eye-catching dream machines, and some seen-on-the-silver-screen superstars, too, including a certain fly — or perhaps we mean "McFly" — ride.

A 1995 McLaren F1, a 1984 Pac-Man Rod, and a 1986 Chevrolet Corvette Indy concept are some of the cars in the collection.

Peek inside the museum now for a closer look at this fantabulous, ultra-rad line-up of pop-tastic, decade-defining automobiles.

