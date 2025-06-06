Autos

Go Pac to the future at this ‘Totally Awesome!' exhibit of '80s and '90s cars

Crank up the neon: Dazzling throwback vehicles, and movie autos, too, are on display at the Petersen.

By Alysia Gray Painter

Petersen Automotive Museum

What to Know

  • "Totally Awesome! Cars and Culture of the '80s and '90s" exhibition
  • Petersen Automotive Museum at 6060 Wilshire Boulevard in Los Angeles
  • June 7-April 2026; the opening reception will take place June 6
  • Museum admission required

It may be a little warm for Day-Glo leg warmers, and our power blazer is at the dry cleaners, but we can still live out our '80s-big daydreams by making for the Miracle Mile.

That's where several spectacular automobiles from the Neon Era, and the stylish 1990s, too, will be on vroom-vroom view over several snazzy months.

The new exhibition is called "Totally Awesome! Cars and Culture of the '80s and '90s" and the place? Why the Petersen Automotive Museum, of course.

Debuting June 7, the large-scale show will feature all sorts of eye-catching dream machines, and some seen-on-the-silver-screen superstars, too, including a certain fly — or perhaps we mean "McFly" — ride.

A 1995 McLaren F1, a 1984 Pac-Man Rod, and a 1986 Chevrolet Corvette Indy concept are some of the cars in the collection.

Peek inside the museum now for a closer look at this fantabulous, ultra-rad line-up of pop-tastic, decade-defining automobiles.

Scissor doors FTW: The cool car tech of yore is in the spotlight at the new exhibition.
Some of the most tubular trucks of the innovative era are on eye-catching display.
Movie cars, including a sporty and sleek gem from "The Cannonball Run" and a DeLorean seen in "Back to the Future," are some of the must-see marvels.
"This exhibit celebrates the cars people drove and dreamed of driving in the '80s and '90s," shared Terry L. Karges, executive director of the Petersen Automotive Museum.
"From high performance vehicles and pop culture icons to synth soundtracks and oversized shoulder pads, this exhibit is nostalgia in overdrive."
"We can't wait for visitors to experience this vibrant celebration of an era that redefined the road and pop culture."
No exhibit celebrating '80s and '90s pop culture would be complete without some driving arcade games. Put your hands on the wheel of a few classic cabinet games at the Petersen and live out your Daytona dreams from June 7 through April 2026.

