Go to Bread Camp Without Leaving Your Casa

What to Know The Gourmandaise School's IGTV

3 p.m. each day through April 5

Find tips and more on baking various breadstuffs at home

The second half of March 2020 saw the fast rise of cook-from-your-pantry stories, the helpful articles that helped us settle into our sudden stay-at-home worlds.

If you've been thinking about what you have on hand to make dishes and meals, you have probably turned your attention to the condiments, jams, and butters sitting in the door of your refrigerator.

Are you ready to truly use up all of those jarred goodies in the spirit of wasting nothing? Bread is the answer, as it so often is, in so many categories and cases.

And to help us create the best bread we can, a chewy delectable that rises above being a mere delivery service for jellies, nut butters, and pastes? The Gourmandaise School in Santa Monica is coming through on the carb-it-up, fill-the-tum front.

Great news: You can pop into the school's own virtual Bread Camp each day through April 5 at 3 in the afternoon.

Bread Camp is on the school's IGTV, and it will include tips, suggestions, best practices, and the making of amazing breadstuffs, from brioches to challah. And yep: This is virtual series is based on the in-real-life Bread Camp hosted by the school at its Santa Monica HQ.

Nope, you don't need to be a master baker to take a look. You can seek inspiration or ideas. And simply watching someone create a loaf of something filling? It can be the soothing moment so many of us our seeking right now.

For more on Bread Camp and The Gourmandaise School's online offerings, pre-heat your interest, and find out more, now.