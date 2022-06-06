Goat for It: Ventura County Fair Tickets Now on Sale

Aug. 3 through 14, 2022 at the Ventura County Fairgrounds

Presale tickets went on sale on June 6

Rides, animals, concerts, and treats are some of the ocean-close event's hallmarks

When you think of a county fair, your fair-loving mind likely alights on a few fabulous fragrances, aromas, and staple-type scents.

Those scents might include roasted corn, or freshly made caramel popcorn, or deep-fried goodies, those chewy cookies and candy bars that have been enrobed in buttery batter.

But a salty breeze, the sort of sweet wind that possesses a definite tang of ocean water?

You're not going to find that at many fairs, which are often found dozens or even hundreds of miles from the nearest shoreline.

There is, however, one happening that provides a beautifully briny time, thanks to its Pacific-adjacent address: The Ventura County Fair, which unfurls, with goaty glee, midway merriment, and all sorts of stick-based snacks at the Ventura County Fairgrounds, which neighbors the salty and splendid surf.

In fact, "A Country Fair With Ocean Air" is the charming motto of the sunny spectacular, which can trace its roots to the 19th century.

Now the "VC Fair Rides Again!" after taking 2021 and 2020 off, and all of the sights and sounds fans love, from rodeo action to live shows, will be back.

As in previous years, the ocean-y extravaganza will take place in August, with a kick-off date of Aug. 3.

The wrap-up? It's Aug. 14, making it one of the last summery pursuits many families enjoy before the school year begins.

But best not wait for August to secure your entry: The presale just began, on June 6, with an adult admission going for $13.99, plus a $4.99 fee.

All of the ticketing tiers, and information on carnival wristbands, may be viewed here.