Golden Girls Kitchen Tickets Go on Sale

The Golden Girls Kitchen LA at 369 N. Bedford Drive in Beverly Hills

Opens July 30 (Golden Girls Day)

$39-$79; people on the waitlist may purchase on June 30, while general public tickets will be available on July 1

Making memorable plans with your pals? It takes some discussion, maybe some light bickering, some warm making-up, plenty of agreeing, and oodles of anticipation.

Those are some of the things that fans of "The Golden Girls" see regularly on the beloved television series, which ran on NBC from 1985 through 1992.

Rose, Dorothy, Blanche, and Sophia often tangled, tangily, but in the end, they stayed true to their solid relationships and the lives they built in their plant-laden Miami bungalow.

It's time for you to tangle, tangily, with your #1 besties, if you'd like to visit the new dining pop-up themed to the hit sitcom.

When will you go? Will you get tickets for one of the drag brunches or meet for dessert? So many decisions, but you don't tangle too long: Tickets are now on sale for those who signed up for The Golden Girls Kitchen LA waitlist.

Those became available on June 30, while the general public may book their slots beginning on July 1.

The themed experience, which is putting the spotlight on sweets (certainly the sweet-eating Girls would approve), debuts in Beverly Hills on July 30. A slice of cheesecake, along with your Golden Main (included in your ticket), is one of the stars of the event.

Royce Burke, the Executive Chef, has cooked cuisine favorites at spots like Dino's Famous Chicken, so count on a number of creative offerings inspired by the show.

Ticket prices?

There's a range, depending upon if you visit the plucky pop-up during peak or non-peak hours.

So best huddle with your own Golden crew, to see when you all want to pay a visit to the bungalow'd-out, Miami-chic, oh-so-snappy social spot, which will grace the Golden Triangle for a limited time.