Golden Road Has Your Oktoberfest Garb & Goodies

What to Know 1300 Glendale Boulevard

Oct. 10 and 11

Pre-orders only, 21+

Observing Oktoberfest celebration in your own home?

You and your sweetheart'll want to watch a few Chicken Dance videos, if you're a bit rusty and need to pick up pointers.

You'll also want to break the steins out, the ones getting a little dusty at the back of the cupboard, if you intend to hold a traditional stein-holding contest in the den.

As for what goes inside the steins? You'll want a classic Oktoberfest brew, the kind of sip that tells the story of the season.

If fall has been fleeting for you, and you're still seeking a few Munich-merry moments with your own at-home crew, there's a way to pick up some of what you need over the Oct. 10 and 11 weekend.

We said some of what you need, because the Golden Road Brewing pop-up headed for Echo Park will not have lederhosen for sale, and you'll need to find your dirndl elsewhere.

But you will be able to head home with a Brotzeit box if you choose (there are pretzels inside, and smoked sausages, too, which, we don't need to tell you, are foods that pair extremely well with any libation themed to autumnal fun).

There won't be dirndls or lederhosen there, as mentioned, but there will be a five-piece capsule collection by LA-based skate apparel brand Quiet Life and artist Steven Harrington.

In the collection, which is the centerpiece of the event? Look for beach pants, a five-panel hat, two tie-dye shirts (one long sleeve, one tee), and a crew neck.

Oh yes, and a six-pack of Oktoberfest Bier, too, boasting the same design as the clothing.

The pop-up will observe social distancing, and there are other safety rules in place, so read all before visiting.

Also? It's for the 21-and-over set only.

Also? Pre-orders are a must. You'll also be given pick-up time, to help limit capacity and ensure social distancing.

Start here to see the capsule collection, to peek at that Brotzeit box, and to admire Mr. Harrington's art, which gives the 2020 Oktoberfest Bier packaging its lively look.