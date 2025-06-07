Goodbye and soar high, Gizmo: The second Big Bear bald eaglet has left the nest

It's the moment that thousands of people around the globe were waiting for, even as bittersweet and complex feelings arose: The fledging of Gizmo, the second baby of the famous Big Bear bald eagles Jackie and Shadow.

The moment of Gizmo's first flight occurred at 8:27:48 a.m. June 7, when the young bald eagle stepped up to a nest-adjacent "balcony" branch and spread her impressive wings.

A short flutter in the air and a momentary re-connection with the branch made it seem as if it wasn't quite time yet, but when Gizmo's talons didn't fully grasp the branch below, she was on her majestic way into the big blue.

Gizmo's older sister Sunny fledged at 10:46 a.m. June 2.

Viewers have been delighted to see Sunny return to the nest high in the Jeffrey pine a few times since her first flight, while Jackie and Shadow have been by to deliver a few fishes to Gizmo.

Born in late January 2025, the birds have grown strong through constant feedings — think fishes and coots — and the attentive care provided by both parents.

Soon, the "fledge window" opened — that occurred in early May — which meant that the chicks could take flight at any time.

Friends of Big Bear Valley, the nature nonprofit overseeing the nest camera, as well as a second camera that provides a wider view of the birds' territory, have shared an in-depth play-by-play of the birds' fledging journey, with a June 6 social media update providing insight into some of Gizmo's "almost" fledge attempts.

As for where Sunny and Gizmo will soar next?

Friends of Big Bear Valley shared the exciting next steps on Facebook: "Sunny & Gizmo will both take time to perfect their hunting and fishing skills. They will follow Jackie & Shadow around the habitat for about 1-3 months after fledge-watching and learning all these important Eagle skills."

That means that viewers still might catch glimpses of the family on the cameras as they flit and fly near the lake. It's a sweet notion to bolster our oh-so-human, highly poignant emotions of knowing a chapter has ended and a new one has begun.

Happy horizons, Sunny and Gizmo, and congratulations to Jackie and Shadow, the hardworking and inspirational avian icons of Big Bear Lake.