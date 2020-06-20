Grads Can Score Free Froyo at Yogurtland

What to Know Saturday, June 20

High school and college 2020 graduates are invited to wear their cap and gown to a participating shop

Free 8-ounce cup of yogurt

Securing that diploma, basking in your honors, accepting the congratulatory messages from family and friends, and dreaming of the future?

Graduation can produce many emotions, but several of them are certainly of the sweeter variety.

And the sweet showering of accolades continues for the graduates of 2020, on Saturday, June 20, at several Yogurtland locations.

You know what that means: free yogurt. Those two words are pretty sweet on their own, but the sweetness grows. How? The team at Yogurtland is asking that you wear your cap and gown to secure your gratis goodie.

If you've already stowed your graduation wear, you can show proof that you are a 2020 high school or college graduate.

"Additionally, those who post a picture of their creation in their ’20 gear will also will receive a $5 unlimited cup voucher." The sweetness flowers even further.

There are fifteen Yogurtland locations on board with this June 20 deal, so make sure your local shop is participating before you cap-and-gown-up for your yogurt-based outing.

Where to find the participating locations? Right here: