Grads, Don Your Cap and Gown and Score Free Froyo

What to Know Monday, June 21

Participating Yogurtland locations in Burbank, Encino, and several other SoCal cities

Free 8-ounce cup of frozen yogurt with toppings; be sure to wear your graduation cap and gown or show with proof of your 2021 commencement

Tossing your mortarboard high into the sky?

You've likely put in some practice hours in recent weeks, if you're a graduating senior hoping to perfect the time-honored tradition of throwing your cap above your head, an act that's equal parts jubilation and relief.

If all of that mortarboard-tossing has put you in the mood for a treat, and you are keen to have that treat for free, given that graduation gowns typically don't come with wallet-holding pockets, be gladdened, dear graduate: Free frozen yogurt is in your future.

For Yogurtland wants to treat the Class of 2021 to a confection that is both cool and creamy, and some tasty toppings, too.

How to score this oh-so-summery treat, now that summer is officially here? Make for a participating Yogurtland on Monday, June 21, which is giving grads a gratis eight-ounce cup of froyo all day long.

You'll need to rock your commencement wear or show the Yogurtland employee proof that you are a member of the Class of 2021. But maybe you're already heading out for photos in your cap and gown, to a local park or other pretty attraction?

Keep 'em both on and stop by for your froyo freebie on the way home.

The spots to score this pay-nothing delight? They're listed below.

Congratulations, members of the Class of 2021!