A ‘Sonic Playground' — where you make the music — opens at the Grammy Museum

What to Know Sonic Playground

The new exhibit is the latest on the Grammy Museum's permanent line-up

The museum is located at L.A. Live in Downtown Los Angeles

Enjoy 17 stations, all interactive, where you can sing, play instruments, and make music

Included with museum admission

Singing along with the artists at the Grammy Awards from the comfort of your couch?

We know you hit every note, connected with every deeply felt emotion, and added some theatrical oomph to your home-based performance whenever oomph was called for (and oomph, at the Grammys, is always a must).

Now it is time to take your talents on the road, to a music-filled wonderland at L.A. Live: The Grammy Museum, which is now home to a permanent Sonic Playground.

The Sonic Playground debuted on Feb. 13 at the Grammy Museum.

The here-to-stay exhibition debuted just in time for Valentine's Weekend, meaning you and your honey can go duet at one of 17 interactive music-making stations.

"From producing beats and mixing loops, to performing on stage with professional instruments, visitors can step into roles like singer, producer, or DJ and experience the joy of music creation," shares the museum team.

"The heart of 'Sonic Playground' is the Electric Forest, a mesmerizing blend of music, lights, and technology that epitomizes the intersection of art and technology," reveals the exhibit's online summary.

"Visitors interact with 16 immersive columns of light and sound that respond to gestures, altering the sound and intensity of an original 19-minute composition by Shaun Chasin and allowing visitors to create their own music symphonies through movement."

The space is a roomy 3,000 feet, so think of this powerful and creative experience as your own studio for an hour, a place where you can vocal it up, jam it out, and connect with the act of uplifting tune-makery.

Stations include the Songbuilders Hub and Electric Forest.

How to jump into this aural and awesome joy?

Your Grammy Museum admission is all that's required to enter the Sonic Playground, no wristband, VIP pass, or fancy lanyard needed.