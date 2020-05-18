Grand Central Market Merch to Help a Tenant Relief Fund

What to Know The DTLA public market just announced a Relief Fund, which helps the market's small restaurants and businesses

There's a new capsule collection of tees, socks, and more, with all proceeds aiding the fund

Grand Central Market is temporarily closed

What was the last thing you ate at Grand Central Market?

If you count yourself as a regular of the booth-lined, history-amazing public market, which can trace its story back to 1917, that might prove to be a rather tricky question.

It could have been a perfect fried egg sandwich, or pizza covered in spicy tomato slices, or a brisket sandwich, or all of the above (if you made a day of it, as fans often do).

Whatever you enjoyed, you also enjoyed the warm and prompt service that's become a tenet of the tenants that are part of the market's big heart.

And that heart is growing a lot bigger, thanks to a just-announced Relief Fund, which will provide some support during the coronavirus closure for the many small businesses that call Grand Central Market home.

"The creation of the GCM ♥ LA Relief Fund will act to both ensure the continued successes of the Market's community of owners and operators through the dispersion of funds acquired via fundraising and charitable partnerships throughout the COVID-19 pandemic," said a statement.

The fund will also "... identify avenues/alignments to give back to those in need as the city reawakens with renewed tenacity."

The Relief Fund's ultimate goal? Help the workers, chefs, and businesses that bring such bright light, flavor, and joy to Grand Central Market, and thus the wider community.

One winning way you can help out right now?

Purchase some merchandise, which includes an uplifting vibe in its messaging, from the new Grand Central Market capsule collection, which includes tees, pins, and socks. You bet: All proceeds will head straight into the Relief Fund.