Nature

The Great Backyard Bird Count invites us to ‘beak peek,' all to help science

Spend a few minutes over the holiday weekend observing flyers in your neighborhood, then share your findings.

By Alysia Gray Painter

Wendy/Jeff Sparks/Torquemada

What to Know

  • The Great Backyard Bird Count
  • Feb. 14-17, 2025
  • Observers are invited to spend "as little as 15 minutes" noting the birds in their yard, a neighborhood park, or another favorite spot
  • You can report your findings via eBird or Merlin; your observations will help researchers understand the bird world better

Some of our state's largest migratory celebrations occur in the cooler months, with big bird bashes like the January Morro Bay meet-up winging through our avian-obsessed minds.

But you don't have to attend a get-together to show your fandom for feathers; you can simply participate in The Great Backyard Bird Count when you have a few minutes to spare.

And we do mean "a few minutes": The annual science-helping event, which will spread its wings from Feb. 14-17, is not something that requires a huge time commitment from anyone, though you can give it a day, or several hours, if you like. (Spending a day doing this seems like a delightful and uplifting commitment, by the by.)

Ultimately, you'll only need to spend 15 minutes observing the birds in your yard, along your street, or at a local park or preserve, all to give researchers a better understanding about migratory patterns, bird populations, and other important topics.

Once you've spied that crow, scrub jay, or towhee, what do you do? Easy: Share what you've seen on Merlin or eBird.

"Identify them, count them, and submit your counts to help scientists better understand and protect birds around the world" is the stirring call to action.

The Great Backyard Bird Count is a global effort and you can observe submissions as they alight, bird-style, on this site.

This article tagged under:

NatureScience
