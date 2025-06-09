Astronomy

Griffith Observatory will spotlight a moonrise 18+ years in the making

The astronomy landmark will present a free live broadcast of the Major Lunar Standstill Moonrise.

What to Know

  • Major Lunar Standstill Moonrise
  • June 11
  • Enjoy a free Griffith Observatory Youtube broadcast tracking the event from 8:42 to 9:15 p.m.
  • The moon will rise "at its most southerly position in over 18 years"
  • June's full moon is dubbed the "Strawberry Moon"

There are a lot of moonrises over the course of 18 years, and if you're talking 18.6 years, you're going to be talking over 6,700 times that our lunar satellite has peeked up over the horizon.

We probably haven't experienced every moonrise in the last 18 or so years, or even the bulk of them.

Cooking dinner, attending a school play, or running end-of-the-day errands can fill up our evenings, meaning the magic of the moon can become lost in our day-to-day lives.

But something magical — well, it is science, of course, but we're using "magical" in the most poetic sense — will take powerful place June 11: the Major Lunar Standstill Moonrise.

This is when the moon will rise "... its most southerly position in over 18 years," something so rare that it garners its own Griffith Observatory spotlight.

That spotlight will not shine at the hilltop landmark but rather online via a free broadcast.

If you check out the live feed around 8:42, you'll be able to witness the Major Lunar Standstill Moonrise — or MLSM, if you're feeling like it needs a catchy nickname — from wherever you and your phone or laptop happen to be.

Other Major Lunar Standstill events have cast a glow on the calendar over the last two or so years, with moonsets and moonrises occurring at different parts of the horizon.

These events have garnered the notice of astronomers and astronomy enthusiasts, giving moon mavens something to marvel at in our marvel-packed night sky.

Study up on your Standstill information now and check out Griffith Observatory's live Youtube feed for all of the June 11, 2025 moon majesty.

Keep in mind that this is, of course, a "weather-permitting" sort of spectacle, as is the case with other astronomy events.

